TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service has released their storm report on the damage in Christian County, confirming an EF2 tornado swept through the area on Sunday.

The tornado first touched down in Southeastern Sangamon County 3 miles north of Pawnee at 6:09p, moving east quickly into Christian County.

It then approached Sangchris Lake and crossed the lake in the southern part of Sangchris Lake State Park in the Pheasant Run Access Area.

After moving east, it then began moving more southeast, passing north of Tovey and Kincaid.

The tornado continued to move east-southeast and crossed Route 29 southeast of Sharpsburg and traveled over mainly rural fields between Route 29 and Route 48 just north of Taylorville.

As the tornado crossed Route 48 between Taylorville and Willeys, it moved into a rural residential neighborhood producing the strongest damage.

The tornado lifted east of Taylorville, north of the Assumption Blacktop and near Long Cemetery.

No injuries and fatalities were reported in the tornado. The rating assigned was EF2 with 125 mph winds. It traveled 23.6 miles and was on the ground for 51 minutes. The tornado’s maximum width was 1/4 of a mile. It lifted at 7:00 p.m.

The tornado hit areas that were hit just 5 weeks earlier by two separate tornadoes during the June 29th Derecho. Many homes in those areas were just repaired before the even stronger tornado ripped through Sunday evening.

The first area this occurred was west of Sharpsburg, where the June 29th tornado was rated EF1. This tornado damaged many of the same homes on County Rd 1800 N west of town.

The second area this occurred was northeast of Taylorville in May Township. An EF1 tornado hit there on June 29th, and the same homes were then heavily damaged by Sunday’s EF2 tornado.

In addition, this tornado being ranked EF2 is now the 4th EF2 in 2023 in Sangamon County. That’s the most significant EF2 or greater tornadoes in Sangamon County in one year since reliable modern tornado records began in 1950.

The old record was 2006, when Springfield was hit by 2 separate EF2 tornadoes, and a third occurred near New Berlin. Those tornadoes were part of the March 12th, 2006 tornado outbreak.