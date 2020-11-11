Educators fight to look at bright side during pandemic concerns

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — While some educators are considering leaving the field, others are staying the course. They say the hope of this pandemic ending at some point is keeping them going.

We talked to someone at J.W. Eater in Rantoul. They just switched to fully remote this week. That’s part of what’s difficult for educators because, before the pandemic, they spent a lot of time working physically close to students. Because of that, it’s frustrating to be remote, like many other district are.

On the flip side of that is the concern about unsafe working conditions for those who are in-person. J.W. Eater Literacy Specialist Kellyn Sirach she says she’s trying to stay optimistic through all of this, but she says she sometimes finds herself considering a different kind of job.

“It would be so much easier to have a desk job where you can work at home remotely, so I’m not gonna lie, I’ve looked stuff like that,” said Sirach. “At the end of the day you just have to think about job satisfaction, which I think teachers are helpers, and so a lot of get our life satisfaction from our jobs and helping kids.”

Sirach also says she wants educators to know they aren’t alone. There are other people going through the same thing. She encourages educators to reach out for help when they need it.

We also talked to the director of teacher education at the University of Illinois’ College of Education. She says it’s too soon to see how the pandemic has affected enrollment, but in some ways it’s encouraged current students to address inequities. For example, the way the pandemic affects students who don’t have access to a computer or internet or students with disabilities.