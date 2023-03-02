RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — It is Read Across America Week and schools across the country are celebrating, including Northview Elementary School in Rantoul.

They invited our own Jacob Dickey out to take part in the festivities, which include reading to students and students dressing up for theme days.

“Every day this time each year, we celebrate Read Across America Day, which is the day that we celebrate literacy and our love for literacy and how much we want students to enjoy reading and learn to read and have the love for reading,” said Northview principal Kelly Mahoney.

In addition to hosting Jacob, Mahoney also hosted several other people from Rantoul for the occasion.

“We have the mayor here, we have the librarian from the Rantoul Public Library, we have students from Lincoln’s Challenge, we have students from our Rantoul High School,” Mahoney said. “We also have volunteers from the fire department here, we have Andy Graham from the rec center here and we have several other volunteers that are just making this all happen today.”

Jacob was given a chance to read to students, so naturally he picked out some weather books. He noted that the students at Northview were among those who had to shelter in place due to Monday’s tornado outbreak, which peaked their curiosity about tornadoes. One of the books he brought to read was one called Barn Storm, which tells a story about a tornado that hits a farm.