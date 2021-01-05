Urbana schools unveil COVID-19 testing plan

Medical staff holds swabs for rapid COVID-19 tests at a high school in Rome, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. While hospitalizations and intensive care admissions are slightly rising, Italy has so far managed to keep its coronavirus infections per 100,000 people far lower than France, Spain or Britain, which earlier this week were forced to impose new restrictions to avoid a second pandemic wave. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana school district leaders are set to review a pilot program with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education that would enable rapid testing on-site.

The district is also expected to discuss 3rd quarter learning plans at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

The state would provide Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Rapid Antigen point-of-care (POC) molecular tests within the district.

According to documents released by USD 116, the rapid tests will allow the district to respond to:

1. Staff members or students presenting with COVID-19 symptoms within a District school

facility 2. Staff members in District facilities may be tested regularly to surveil the health of the

school community. 3. Monitoring and testing of exposed students and/or staff populations when exposed to a

potentially infected individual through a close contact or exposure. 4. Providing students and staff within the District the capability to get tested for COVID-19

when they:

a. Suspect an infection, but have yet to attend school (e.g., in cases of pre-screening

symptoms resulting in an absence)

b. Have been notified by the District through designated communication protocols or

contact tracing that a student or staff member has been exposed while in a District

facility Urbana School District

The tests would be free for the district because it’s participating in Phase Two of the pilot program.

Under this plan, testing will occur at multiple sites at schools across the district. The district will test symptomatic staff and students. Students will only be tested if they have a signed parent waiver on file providing permission for testing. Staff members will only be tested if they have a signed consent on file.

Staff will also have ability to test for surveillance purposes once a week at the following locations: