URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced Thursday afternoon that, in the wake of a hard lockdown on Wednesday, instruction and learning on Friday will take place remotely.

Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said that the move is in response to “the events that have occurred over the past several days and the ongoing investigation.” An email threat mailed to a school staff member Tuesday night prompted the school to operate on soft lockdown procedures for the following day, until another threat during the school day prompted a harder lockdown.

School on Thursday transitioned to asynchronous e-learning, with initially no announcement on the status of learning on Friday. At 3 p.m. on Thursday, Ivory-Tatum sent an email to parents confirming Friday would be another day of e-learning, with students working from home at their own time and pace.

Ivory-Tatum said students can come to the school between 7 and 10 a.m. if they need any school items from the building, if they need to visit the main office and to pick up meals. Meals will consist of a complete breakfast and lunch in a bag; parents interested in this can email their student’s name to mpaquin@usd116.org. Meal requests can be made until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

All sports practices and extracurricular activities will continue as normal after school, Ivory-Tatum said.