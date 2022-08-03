SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new agreement between Lincoln Land Community College and the University of Illinois at Springfield is going to make it easier for students to transfer from the closing community college.

Officials from both schools signed an agreement on Wednesday to let all LLCC students finish their bachelor’s degrees at UIS. The agreement waives the transfer fee for LLCC students, allows them to be eligible for both priority registration for the semester before transferring for transfer merit scholarships based on their GPA.

“This agreement is representative of our shared commitment to student success and to supporting students throughout their academic journey,” said Dr. Charlotte Warren, LLCC president. “LLCC students have an opportunity to earn an associate degree with us while also having the support and a clear path provided for admission to UIS to earn their bachelor’s degree. This also reflects our continued commitment to our community, keeping local to study, live and contribute to a vibrant economy.”

The two schools have had similar agreements in the past, but UIS officials are excited about having a program for all majors.

“We have, of course, been side by side for a very long time and work together. And we had a number of articulation agreements with specific programs,” Warren said. “But what this does is broaden that to, to all programs, and also adds the scholarship aspect to this.”

Dr. Janet Gooch, UIS Chancellor, also spoke about the agreement and the impact it will have on students and the institutions.

“This agreement further strengthens the partnership between our two institutions,” Gooch said. “It also shows that UIS and LLCC continue to work collaboratively so students have a streamlined path to succeed in their educational and career goals. Both institutions have a strong reputation for building leaders and keeping them here in the community.”

LLCC students interested in transferring to UIS should speak with their student success coach.