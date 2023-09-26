CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Staffing changes are on the way to the University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business. Dean Jeff Brown is stepping down.

He’s been in the role for the past nine years and said it’s the best job he’s ever had. Now, he said, it’s time to start a new chapter.

Brown said he’ll be taking a sabbatical next year and then decide on his next steps.

“Honestly, I think any good leader knows when it’s the right time for the organization to make a transition,” he said. “We’re at a really good place. I think it’s just a great opportunity for a new leader to come in and be able to guide those conversations and think about possibilities that the new building will create.”

Brown also said he’s proud of the college’s growth and achievements over the past few years. That includes adding an online program with thousands of students, renaming the school and completing the largest fundraising initiative for the college.

The U of I will now begin a global search for its next dean.