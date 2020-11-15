UI early action deadline approaching

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS URBANA-CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The university’s early action filing deadline for Fall 2021 is fast approaching.

Students must submit an application by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 15. The deadline was pushed back from its traditional date of November 1 due to the pandemic. The general application deadline is 11:59 p.m. January 5.

Andy Borst, the director of undergraduate admissions, says the university is encouraging students to fill out the application for early action in order to be considered for more merit scholarships or to be competitive for some of the most selective programs.

“All students will find out in mid-February,” Borst says. “So, even if the students apply in the early action deadline, typically they would find out in mid-December, but because of the uncertainties of COVID and wanting to see kind of what junior year grades look like, we’re wanting to see the whole applicant pool at once.”

U of I did not require test scores this year, but officials have said if students already have a test in hand that they feel confident about, to go ahead and apply with it. For those not submitting scores, the admissions department will instead look at how seniors are doing in their classes, how rigorous their workload is and if they’re involved in activities and courses that reflect the majors they’re applying for.

“If a student applies early action [and opt in for submitting tests], they can still send us new test scores if they have the opportunity to take the test,” Borst says. “They can add that to their application until we make our decisions in February.”

As more high schools adjust their learning models in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases this fall, Borst says he wants to reassure families the university is aware of the challenges seniors face.

“We’re never going to disadvantage a student for things that are outside of their control,” he says. “I think everyone deserves a little bit of grace during this time period. So, we’re very aware of what’s happening to our own families and our own kids, and we’re going to take those things into account when we’re making admissions decisions.”

For more information on early action at the University of Illinois, click here.