URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A team of students in the Carle Illinois College of Medicine is being recognized by a national medicine organization for a system they designed that can help improve sleep.

The team behind Sound Asleep — Maggie Li, Mihir Patil, Shrey Patel and Nafisa Mostofa — were recently named a recipient of the Catalyst Award for innovation in a competition sponsored by the U.S. National Academy of Medicine. There are 20 other Catalyst Award winners throughout the nation, and they all get to move on to the next phase of the competition.

Sound Asleep is a wearable system that College of Medicine officials said can improve the length and quality of sleep, especially for people with conditions like dementia. It is an at-home device that pairs an electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring system and auditory stimulation to improve the user’s restorative stage of sleep.

“There is a growing body of literature supporting the idea that providing auditory stimulation during sleep increases the slow wave sleep that an individual experiences, leading to better physical and mental health outcomes,” said team leader Maggie Li. “We propose a wearable home-use device that measures brainwaves via a closed-loop EEG system and delivers noise during slow-wave sleep to enhance restorative rest in a personalized manner.”

The Sound Asleep team entered their system into the NAM’s Healthy Longevity Global Grand Challenge. Open to health care workers, scientists, researchers, social scientists and industry professionals, the competition is meant to foster the development of technologies and solutions that can extend life and improve human health.

As Catalyst Award winners, Sound Asleep moves into the next phase of the competition, which offers prizes up to $1 million. For now, they received $50,000, which they plan to use to prototype the system. The team will be invited to attend the annual virtual Innovator Summit to share their work.