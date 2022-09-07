ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Total enrollment in the University of Illinois System has reached a record high this fall.

System President Tim Killeen announced on Wednesday that collective enrollment at the universities in Chicago, Springfield and Urbana-Champaign is 94,861 this fall. That number is split between 59,320 undergraduates and 35,541 graduate students.

Killeen said that enrollment grew by 16% over the last five academic years, surpassing a goal he and the Board of Trustees set in 2017 to enroll 93,600 students by fall of 2021. Enrollment in the fall of 2021 was 94,750 and after five years of robust growth and expansion, system leadership planned to grow at a more moderate pace for the fall of 2022. A net total of 111 new students were added since last fall, a .1% increase.

Killeen praised admissions staff across the system for managing enrollment this fall to ensure faculty-to-student ratios and infrastructure remain strong and suited to continued excellence. He added that the U of I system remains committed to accessibility for the state’s students.

“I am proud that we succeeded in not only reaching but exceeding our five-year goals for enrollment growth, part of our commitment to providing students across the state with access to the world-class education available at our three universities,” Killeen said in a statement. “Our core mission remains the same today as it was when we were founded: To serve the people of Illinois by opening doors to opportunities that will help students, their families and the communities where they live.”

In-state undergraduate enrollment sits at 46,815 students, or 79% of all system undergrads. In-state recruiting is one of the system’s priorities as they seek to reduce the number of Illinois high school graduates leaving to study at colleges and universities in other states.

Numbers are based on the enrollment on the 10th day of classes at the system’s universities.