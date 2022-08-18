CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As students return to the University of Illinois campus this week, they are doing so amidst a labor dispute that could impact them directly.

The university’s service workers are pushing for a new contract to replace the current one that expires on Monday. They and their union been trying to negotiate with the university, but union leaders are frustrated by what they see as a lack of respect from the university.

“The university hasn’t met us in the middle, and we have been talking far too long. It’s time to stand and fight for fair wages, owed back pay, and safer, inclusive work environments,” said Katrina Jarrett of UIUC Dining Services, union steward, and member of the bargaining committee. “We clean the buildings and feed students. Why are we treated like we don’t matter?”

The union said it forced the university into mediation after the university, according to them, refused to budge on wage proposals. So far, the university has offered a 67-cent wage increase in the next year for dining service workers and a 25-cent increase for building service workers. But the workers and their allies are outraged by this, especially given the fact that U of I president Tim Killeen is getting a $235,000 raise.

“We’re going to stand up and fight for those who deserve better,” said Augustus Wood, former GEO chapter co-president and tenure track professor. “We’re going to stand up and fight for all who make this campus run.”

The university and union are set to resume bargaining on Friday. If a deal isn’t reached by Monday, the union will deliver a strike notice to the university. That would result in more than 800 employees walking off the job 15 or more days later.

The last time the university’s service workers went on strike was 2013, which prompted the university to declare its first-ever civil service emergency. Campus trash cans weren’t emptied, bathrooms in university buildings weren’t cleaned and food wasn’t served in University Housing dining halls, all of which would happen again.