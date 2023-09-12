CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The enrollment numbers are in for the University of Illinois this fall, and they are numbers for the record books.

This year’s freshman class is at 8,325, breaking 2021’s record of 8,303. It is also the largest in-state class since 2006. There are 6,150 students from Illinois, making up 74% of the freshmen.

All this helped boost the undergraduate enrollment to 35,467, making it the largest ever in the university’s history. There was also one of the largest groups of graduate students in university history at 6,304.

In total, there are 56,403 students currently enrolled. Both on-campus and online enrollment is up.

The university received 35,244 applications, which is 13% more than last year.