CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois released on Thursday new information about its COVID-19 policies for the fall 2022 semester.

The university sent a Massmail to the university community on July 26 detailing its policies, which included full vaccination or a weekly testing alternative for all students, faculty and staff, the lifting of masking requirements in classrooms and campus spaces and the retirement of Building Access Status. Now, the university has released another Massmail regarding testing for those who are and are not fully vaccinated.

In the Massmail, Chancellor Robert Jones reiterated that people who are not fully vaccinated must receive an on-campus test once per week; the only testing site will be at the Illini Union on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. People are advised to arrive early and expect results to take 48 hours to process. Except for employees who work at off-campus university facilities, off-campus and take-home testing options do not fulfill this requirement.

Jones said the university expects a rush for testing at the start of the semester and asked those who are fully vaccinated to avoid the on-campus testing site for a few weeks to prioritize those who are not fully vaccinated. The university is making alternative testing options available.

One of those alternative options is a supply of take-home antigen tests that will be available starting next week. Students, faculty and staff can receive a test by showing their i-card to staff manning the following pickup locations:

Front desks of Ikenberry Commons, Pennsylvania Avenue Residence Hall and Illinois Street Residence Hall

Orchard Downs office

Activities and Recreation Center

Illini Union Bookstore

Illini Union Quad Shop

Jones said staff manning the Illini Union testing site will not turn away those who are fully-vaccinated, but these people are strongly asked to choose an alternative testing option to help maximize testing capacity and efficiency for the start of the semester.

In addition, the Massmail included information about Building Access Status, saying is it no longer available on the Illinois app or the COVID-19 Boarding Pass. The university is still monitoring testing and vaccine compliance through digital mechanisms, and those who are not compliant are subject to student or employee discipline. The Illinois app does, however, still include some COVID-19 information, including wellness resources. More information about the Illinois app can be found on its website.

Anyone who has questions is asked to email covid-19@illinois.edu.