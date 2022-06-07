URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The opportunity for debt-free college is becoming more of a reality for students across the state thanks to 23 institutions’ partnership with Hope Chicago.

Hope Chicago is a nonprofit that would like to reduce economic and social burdens of higher education for students. With community partnerships, the organization raises money to offer scholarships to students. This money could go toward tuition and fees, room and board, books, laptop or other academic materials and an annual stipend.

The University of Illinois’ Urbana-Champaign, Springfield and Chicago campuses, Illinois State University and Eastern Illinois University are among the institutions partnering with Hope Chicago in this endeavor.

UIUC Chancellor Robert Jones said this organization is one of the best he’s experienced in his 43 years in education.

“Hope Chicago is going to add to something we created called Illinois Commitment, that provides free tuition and fees for any student from a family $67,100 or less,” Jones said. “When you add that with the Hope Chicago commitment, it means that we can now spread that commitment to more Illinois residents and hopefully create an environment where more students are attending universities across the state.”

This purpose of this partnership is to keep students in state and provide economic relief to students who are struggling to make ends meet.