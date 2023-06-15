CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Library is warning people of a possible health danger presented by some of the very books it has in its collections.

Staff said the books causing concern are 19th century texts. The problem is in their covers and binding; the pigments used to color them at that time contained traces of toxic heavy metals like chromium, arsenic, cadmium, mercury and lead. Those pigments are still there today.

Shelby Strommer, the collections care coordinator for Preservation Services, said exposure to these metals is primarily through ingestion.

“If you handled the books and then bit your nails, or ate a sandwich or rubbed your eyes, Strommer said. “The risk can be minimized through gloves and proper handwashing.”

The library is taking steps to mitigate exposure. Items that are in circulating collections will remain on the shelves for now, but they will not be available for checkout. People who have checked out 19th century books should visit an informational website set up for this problem to learn what to look for and how to return them to the library.

Patrons and staff could still come into contact with the books on the shelves. The library is providing disposable gloves to patrons as well as wipes so they can clean work surfaces. Staff are also posting signs in the open stacks and providing bookmarks with suggested safety precautions.

Patrons are advised to use digital versions of books, when possible, also to help mitigate exposure.

While these precautions satisfy the problem in the short term, the library is also looking into solving the problem for the long term. Strommer and Preservation Services head Jennifer Hain Teper are leading a project to find potentially harmful books.

It will be a big project. Teper and Strommer estimated that approximately 320,000 items in both circulating and non-circulating collections are potentially affected. X-Rays and testing will help determine which books should be addressed first, and an estimated 30 to 50% of 19th century books have been rebound since then.

But even these rebound books could have some problematic pigments.

“We have to physically look at every single book,” Teper said. “There is no way to rule out a problem without looking at each book.”

The survey will give the project team an idea of how many books will ultimately be restricted from access to. Teper said restricted books will be digitized if they haven’t been already, and if someone needs to see the physical item, they can do so in a restricted reading room with proper precautions.

“Because these books are 200 years old, they aren’t our highest use materials,” Teper said. “We’re really hoping this will have a minimal impact.”