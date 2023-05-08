CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is getting $8 million to lead a national research project focused on developing learning technologies through artificial intelligence.

The university announced the award last week and it comes from the National Science Foundation. Over the next five years, the NSF will give out an additional $12 million to establish the Inclusive and Intelligent Technologies for Education (INVITE) Institute.

Based at the U of I’s College of Education, INVITE Institute will include eight College of Education faculty members and their teams across four departments. The institute will also consist of primary institutions of Temple University, the University of Florida and the nonprofit Educational Testing Service, and collaborating institutions of the Universities of Michigan, Oregon and Southern California.

A key purpose of the institute’s research will be to broaden engagement with and learning of STEM among marginalized groups up to 12th grade by investigating emerging AI techniques and building intelligent technologies. The university said that more than 96,000 children across 24 school districts will be engaged in enhanced STEM learning using INVITE platforms.

INVITE will be led by director H. Chad Lane, a professor of educational psychology, computer science and curriculum and instruction at U. of I. Other U of I faculty working on INVITE include Rodney Hopson (educational psychology), Suma Bhat (electrical and computer engineering), Jina Kang, Robb Lindgren and Luc Paquette (curriculum and instruction), Colleen Lewis (computer science) and Jessica Gladstone (educational psychology).