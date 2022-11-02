CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business announced on Wednesday that it has received a landmark monetary donation to support the construction of a new building on campus.

The $25 million donation, gifted by a currently anonymous donor, will go toward the construction of the South Campus Center for Interdisciplinary Learning (SCCIL). The building, planned to be built on Greogry Drive between the Business Instructional Facility and Huff Hall, will be four stories tall and just under 100,000 square feet. Construction is planned to begin in the spring and finish by early 2025.

Photo courtesy of the Gies College of Business

The SCCIL is a partnership between Gies and other colleges to provide an advanced, high-tech facility to serve students regardless of whether they are undergraduates or graduates and regardless of whether they are on campus or online. It is meant to support enrollment growth with additional and much-needed larger classroom space and the growth of Gies’ faculty and staff with 84 new office spaces while also expanding on the ability for classes to be taught online.

There will be two sound stages, five blackbox studios and six control booths for online learning. In-person learning will also be accommodated with a 200-seat auditorium, six classrooms of 60 seats or more and 18 meeting and collaborative rooms.

“The support we receive from our alumni and friends is incredible, and they’re helping us building a momentum unlike anything we’ve seen in the history of this College,” said Jeffrey R. Brown, Josef and Margot Lakonishok Professor in Business and Dean. “We have bold goals, and our alumni have supported us every step of the way. I’m so grateful for this latest $25 million gift for our new building. It helps ensure that we’re able to serve learners in new and exciting

ways through every step of their educational journey.”

The SCCIL will cost approximately $105 million in total and will be constructed using a public-private partnership. As the building will be shared by Gies and other colleges, fundraising will be shared between them; Gies will be raising approximately half of the total cost.