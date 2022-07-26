CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign announced on Tuesday a series of COVID-19 policies and requirements it will be have for the Fall 2022 semester.

In a Massmail to the community, Chancellor Robert Jones said the university is confident in its approach and excited to welcome students and faculty back to campus. The institution is still accepting guidance from the CDC, IDPH and CUPHD while monitoring COVID-19 on campus and in the local community. Modifications to the university’s approach will be made if necessary.

The university will be adhering to the following policies and requirements:

COVID-19 Vaccines

The University of Illinois system is continuing to require all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated if they are able to do so.

People who have been vaccinated but have not yet submitted their vaccination card to the university (such as first-year students, new graduate students and transfer students) are required to upload a photo of their card to the MyMcKinley Portal.

People who are unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine on religious or medical grounds must request an exemption if they haven’t already. Students can request medical exemptions through MyMcKinley while a separate form is required to request a religious exemption. Faculty or staff who want to request a medical or religious exemption can do so by submitting a request form to the Office for Access and Equity.



COVID-19 Testing

People who do not have a verified vaccine card on file will be required to test once per week at an on-campus testing site. Testing compliance will be monitored and people out of compliance may face student or employee discipline.

People who are not vaccinated but recently tested positive for COVID-19 will not be required to get tested for 90 days after the date of the positive test. A recent off-campus positive test result can be uploaded by following these instructions: Log into the MyMcKinley Portal Click on the “Upload” button on the right side of the menu header Choose “COVID-19 Outside Results/Notifications – Urbana-Champaign Campus Only” from the drop-down menu Upload the positive COVID-19 test result file

People who experience COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to get tested. Students, faculty and staff will continue to have access to on-campus testing sites. Members of the university community are encouraged to consider ordering free, at-home tests from the U.S. Postal Service and reach out to their insurance provider about other free testing opportunities. Except for employees who work at off-campus university facilities, these off-campus testing options will not fulfill the on-campus requirement for people who are not fully vaccinated.



Face Coverings

Face coverings will not be required in classrooms or any campus space except healthcare facilities (including testing sites, McKinley Health Center, the Counseling Center, etc.). There will be no additional expectations for face coverings for units, facilities or events.

People are always welcome to wear a face covering to protect themselves or others. Everyone is encouraged to assess their own personal risk level and make a decision about where and when they choose to wear a face covering.

Monitoring and Compliance