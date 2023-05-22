URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the University of Illinois’ graduate programs is now ranked among the top five in the nation, the College of ACES announced.

ACES officials said in a press release that U.S. News & World Report previously ranked the agricultural and biological engineering graduate program at No. 7. However, they announced that the latest rankings have the program moved up to No. 4.

They said this rise in the rankings reflects efforts to enhance opportunities for graduate students in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering.

“We have been actively focused on building stronger graduate programs,” ABE department head and professor Ronaldo Maghirang said. “Our graduate students choose Illinois because of our renowned faculty, cutting-edge facilities and resources, comprehensive curriculum, and collaborative culture.”

Maghirang also noted that the undergraduate ABE program is currently ranked at No. 3. Both graduate and undergraduate programs are consistently ranked in the Top 10 and have held the No. 1 ranking in the past.

ABE is a part of both the College of ACES and the Grainer College of Engineering. This allows students to receive scholarships, resources and support from both colleges, officials said.

“We find that students are able to tailor their education at Illinois,” Maghirang said. “Our programs provide learning opportunities that cannot be found elsewhere. We have graduate degree programs and faculty experts to suit every student’s unique needs, interests, and goals.”

“We are committed to student success, which is reflected not only in this ranking but in our retention and graduation rates,” Maghirang added. “Ultimately, we provide students with the technical experience and problem-solving skills required to thrive in our fast-paced industry.”