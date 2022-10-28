SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education recently released its annual report card, and the findings are mixed.

The report card showed that students are still struggling on the state’s tests for math and English. The percentage of students meeting or exceeding the state’s standards continues to drop from 2019 and the percentage of students who missed 17 days of school or more increased from about 21% in 2021 to nearly 30% in 2022.

On more positive news, the graduation rate of high school students is around 87%, the highest it’s been in 12 years and student growth is above pre-pandemic levels. Governor Pritzker focused on these positives during a speech at a high school in suburban Chicago on Thursday.

“Nobody is suggesting that the report card is somehow perfect. It is not,” Pritzker said. “But it is an indicator that directionally things are getting better and accelerating in a way that is unexpected as compared to other states.”

Other Democratic lawmakers weighed in on the report card’s data. Like Pritzker, they focused on the positives and called them progress.

“The Illinois State Board of Education School Report Card results demonstrate what we already know to be true: We all succeed when our students and teachers succeed,” said State Rep. Carol Ammons (D-Urbana). “Today’s results demonstrate that Illinois is a great place to be a student and a teacher, with Black and Hispanic people making progress in graduation rates and employment rates as educators. If a good education is the key to a better future, Illinois schools are the best keys out there.”