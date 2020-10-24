Taylorville school district announces transition to hybrid learning

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Superintendent Dr. Chris Dougherty announced the school district will begin transitioning to a hybrid model of learning in early November.

The school board held a special meeting Friday to discuss the plans. Students will be phased back into the classrooms in two groups between November 9 thru November 13.

In a statement, Dougherty wrote:

“We agree it is best to have students in person learning, and are committed to getting more of our

students back to the classrooms as soon as it is safe to do so, this plan includes detailed plans for

returning Hybrid (Thursday and Friday, November 5 and 6 are Remote Planning Days for staff –

no school for students, November 9/10 (M/T Student Group A start) and November 12/13 (T/R

Student Group B start). In the meantime, the district continues to monitor health metrics.” Dr. Chris Dougherty, Taylorville CUSD #3 Superintendent

The district plans to monitor Christian County’s positivity rate, as well as the school district’s employee positivity and quarantine rates.

To see more details, click here.



