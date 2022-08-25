MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students in the Maroa-Forsyth School District are getting some new technology for their studies.

First graders are getting iPads while students in 2nd through 12th grades will have access to Chromebooks. High schoolers can take the Chromebooks home with them.

The district has been working on getting the devices for about three years and teachers said the devices go hand-in-hand with their curriculum.

“That really gives students the opportunity to have their own device, to personalize it, to make it what they need to be successful in the classroom,” said 5th grade teacher Jarred Leeper. “We still use textbooks and the written word too, but this is just another opportunity for them to use the technology they use in everyday life in the classroom.”

In preparation for the new classroom technology, students were taught what it means to be a good digital citizen. They learned about safe websites and what is okay for them to look up while using the Internet.