State awards $307,000 grant for adult literacy programs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State lawmakers have announced $307,645 in grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State is on its way to local adult literacy programs, adding they’re requesting skilled tutors to come forward to help students with reading, writing, math, and English-language skills.

“The adult literacy grants will help put thousands of adult learners on a path toward building a brighter future for themselves and their families,” State Senator Andy Manar said in a press release Thursday. “I encourage tutors in Decatur and Springfield to consider donating their time and abilities to help equip students with skills they will use for a lifetime.”

Over 13,500 students will be served in Illinois by adult literacy programs, the release said, and almost 6,000 volunteers help tutor these students.

Several organizations in Manar’s district will be awarded the following grants:

Baby TALK, Decatur — $50,000

Richland Community College , Decatur — $100,000

Lincoln Land Community College, Springfield — $64,976

Fishes & Loaves Outreach, Springfield — $92,669

“Fishes & Loaves and Baby TALK uplift and empower young adults in a way that few other organizations can,” Manar said. “I was pleased to learn that the state will help advance their missions.”

The Secretary of State’s office administrates adult literacy programs through the Illinois State Library Literacy Office and issues grants in three categories:

Adult Volunteer Literacy Grants train volunteers to tutor persons 17 or order in basic reading, math, writing, or language skills, who provide their services through libraries, volunteer tutoring organizations, community-based groups, community colleges, regional offices of education, both individual and public schools, preschool programs, school districts, domestic violence shelters, and prisons.

Penny Severns Family Literacy Grants serve parents and children in enhancing their basic reading, math, writing, or language skills, through partnering with an adult literacy program, a child-at-risk agency, and a public library.

Workplace Skills Enhancement Grants provide on-site instructional services to employees of participating businesses in the state to enhance their basic reading, writing, math, or language skills, and to improve their chances for promotion. This grant serves those who read at or below a ninth-grade reading level.

People who are interested in becoming a volunteer tutor are encourage to call the Illinois Adult Learning Hotline at 1-800-321-9511.