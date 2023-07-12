DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Some Decatur elementary and middle school students will be getting a longer summer vacation, and the school district said they don’t know when school will start.

The school district will be building modular classrooms at Garfield Learning Academy to accommodate the closure and repair of Dennis Lab School. Under this plan, all Dennis students will move into 16 modular classrooms, with all Dennis staff and administration joining them at Garfield. Classrooms and student assignments will be the responsibility of Dennis administrative staff.

All Dennis students and staff will be at one location, a playground will be added, the athletic programs will continue and transportation will be available for all students.

Decatur Public Schools said on its website that Dennis will remain on the same tier and bell times but will need more buses for transportation. A survey will go out to all Dennis families to gauge whether students will ride the bus to and from school all year or be car riders.