BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics.

Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple.

Lindsey White’s son, a student in Charleston, had technical issues all morning.

“His [laptop] was not programmed at all to log into his classroom today,” White said. “We weren’t able to do any of his work online. We had to do it on paper.”

Other districts like Bement also went remote on Wednesday. Superintendent Mary Vogt said they try to accommodate for technical issues and added that the day is shortened because they account for breaks students have in a normal school day.

“Are the students getting the same level of instruction on a remote day as if they were in the classroom? No. No they’re not,” Vogt said. “But they aren’t losing there’s still forward progress being made.”

Kids are given a couple of hours of work and then optional one-on-one time, time that some students choose to spend in the virtual classroom.

“The work was already done,” Vogt added. “But it was wanting to see the other kids in the class. Wanting to hear about what everyone else was doing.”

She said remote learning isn’t all work and no play. Teachers give assignments that will encourage students to enjoy the weather.

“They’re talking about the precipitation and the water cycle,” Vogt said. “So one of the assignments you end the day was to go out and build a snowman.”

Vogt said there isn’t a one size fits all solution to this issue, but remote learning gives teachers the flexibility to teach students in a way they never could before.

For families who may have concerns about how or why decisions like these are made, Vogt encouraged families to talk with their districts directly.