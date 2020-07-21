School district offering mobile registration

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Going back to school will definitely look different this year — but one district is making sure students get registered ahead of time.

Champaign School District Unit 4 is offering a mobile registration event Tuesday at Hessel Park, with busses, Chromebooks, and a hot-spot for families to secure a classroom seat for their kids.

If you’re a parent, you might still have questions about the upcoming school year. But district leaders say registering will help schools contact families before the first day of classes, whether that will be virtually or in-person for you.

School officials add that you can still register online without having to leave your home, but the mobile registration event helps make sure all families are covered.

District leader say once families register, schools will reach out to each household to see which students may be eligible for in-person instruction.

The event at Hessel Park will run until noon Tuesday. A second event will be held 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday at Shadowwood.