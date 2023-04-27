CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A video that has surfaced on social media has parents concerned, while also raising questions about the status and future of Champaign Centennial High School Principal Scott Savage.

The video, was shared on Wednesday, appears to be school security camera footage showing Savage getting involved in a physical exchange with a female student. Champaign Police officials confirmed that officers responded to the school for a report of an altercation on April 18, but no further assistance was requested. Officials added that district administrators indicated they would investigate internally, as is common practice.

Sources have confirmed to WCIA that Savage hasn’t been seen in school since April 19, leading to rumors that he has been fired. When our reporters asked the Champaign School District for confirmation, district spokeswoman Stacey Moore responded with the following:

Although the District usually does not comment on rumors related to staff or students, what you are hearing is inaccurate. We also want to assure you that anytime we receive information regarding improper behavior by staff or students, we investigate it thoroughly. We have no further comment at this time. Stacey Moore, Chief Communications Officer of Champaign

The district has yet to respond to further questions about Savage.

Savage has been the principal at Centennial for just one academic year, following the Board of Education’s approval of his appointment a little over a year ago.