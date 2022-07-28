DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Richland Community College in Decatur will be hosting a series of events in the coming weeks to register students for its Fall 2022 semester, which starts August 15.

The registration events will be open to new and current students and offer an opportunity for them to meet with Success Coaches, learn about financial aid options, visit the Richland Bookstore, get a student ID and visit the college’s Testing Center.

Registration events are scheduled for:

July 30 and August 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 1 through August 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

August 8 through August 11 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

New and current students can also stop by the Student Success Center daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of July 29, as the campus will be closed. The last day to register for classes will be August 12.

Students can learn more about financial aid by visiting Richland’s website. Scholarships are still available for full-and part-time students enrolled in credit and non-credit courses. Applications for scholarships can be submitted on another part of Richland’s website.

Questions about registration can be asked by calling the Solutions Center in Student Success at 217-875-7211 ext. 6267 or online.