DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Richland Community College recently announced that it will be holding three orientations for the fall 2022 GED classes.

Orientation is required for all new and returning students. During these orientations, students will learn more about Richland’s Adult Education Program and will take an assessment to place them in the appropriate class. Students are advised to arrive 10 minutes early and plan to stay about two hours.

The orientations will be held on two dates and at two locations later this week: Tuesday at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on the Richland campus in Room W115 and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Decatur Public Library.

More information can be found by calling the Adult Education office at 217-875-7211 ext. 6355 or online.