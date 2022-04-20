PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda School District announced Wednesday night that it has named Travis Duley as its new superintendent.

Duley has been employed by the PBL School District for 20 years, serving as a business teacher, girl’s basketball coach and union president before transitioning to school administration. He has served as the principal of PBL High School since 2014.

“it is an honor and a privilege to be selected as the next superintendent of Schools of Paxton-Buckley-Loda CUSD No. 10. I am grateful and humbled by this opportunity,” Duley said. “As I transition into this new role, I look forward to continuing to serve the students of PBL and building new relationships with more stakeholders. I am also excited to work with students, staff and community members to lead PBL into the future.”

The school board approved a three-year contract for Duley, who will serve as Associate Superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year. He will become superintendent at the start of the following school year.