PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Paris-Union School District 95 have released an update regarding where the investigation into the alleged misuse of funds stands.
Officials said they are currently left to assume the investigation is ongoing as they have not been given an update from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.
As for the corrective action plan called for by the Illinois State Board of Education, district officials said it has been submitted and accepted by the ISBE.
ISBE is now requesting a payback plan that would see the district return $1,589,611, but details haven’t been hammered out at this time.
Previous coverage:
- FBI raids Paris School District Superintendent’s home
- ISBE audit on Paris school district found more than $3 million in ‘unallowable expenses’
- Paris Schools Supt. on leave amid ISBE investigation
- Paris School District names temporary superintendent, gets deadline for corrective action plan
- Paris 95 Temp. Superintendent provides update on investigation
Read the district’s full statement below;
“The Paris Union School District 95 administration is aware that many in our community have questions about the investigation into the alleged misuse of funds.
To date, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office has not provided the school district with any information related to the case. It is our understanding that the investigation remains active.
The Corrective Action Plan for Paris Union School District No. 95 has been completed and submitted to and formally accepted by the Illinois State Board of Education. The plan addressed the findings in the FSM Final Monitoring Report received by the District on June 14, 2023.
The Illinois State Board of Education just reached out on Monday regarding a potential pay-back plan in the amount of $1,589,611. Details have yet to be finalized.
We will continue to keep our community updated as we receive information pertaining to this matter.”