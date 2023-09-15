PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Paris-Union School District 95 have released an update regarding where the investigation into the alleged misuse of funds stands.

Officials said they are currently left to assume the investigation is ongoing as they have not been given an update from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

As for the corrective action plan called for by the Illinois State Board of Education, district officials said it has been submitted and accepted by the ISBE.

ISBE is now requesting a payback plan that would see the district return $1,589,611, but details haven’t been hammered out at this time.

