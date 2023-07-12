PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Interim Superintendent of the Paris School District said the district is close to finalizing a corrective action plan to pay back money after the district misspent millions of dollars in grant money.

An audit conducted by the Illinois State Board of Education last month found $3.24 million in unauthorized usage of government grants by the district. Because some of the grants came from the federal government, federal law enforcement became involved. FBI agents raided the home of Superintendent Jeremy Larson on June 13 as part of the investigation.

Larson and a bookkeeper are on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Lorraine Bailey, who has taken over for Larson, said during a school board meeting on Monday that her goal is to submit a corrective plan to ISBE this week. The deadline to submit this plan is July 15.

Bailey is waiting to hear back from ISBE.