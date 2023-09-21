ILLINOIS (WCIA) — U.S. News & World Report released its newest list of the best universities in the country. Some Illinois schools joined in the higher ranks of national universities.

Princeton, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard, tied with Stanford, lead the pack at #1, 2, and 3. Northwestern University was the highest-ranked Illinois school, ranking at #9. The University of Chicago fell to 12th place this year from their #6 placement last year.

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign ranked 35th. It is one of three Illinois universities within the top 40. The University of Illinois Chicago came in at #82.

The schools were scored on several factors including graduation rates, borrower debt, and faculty salaries. The full 2024 list of best national universities can be viewed here.