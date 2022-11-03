URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new partnership at the U of I will let student-athletes earn a free certificate by learning about their own name, image and likeness.

The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and Gies College of Business announced a new NIL online course: Business Skills for Student-Athletes. The course will pair with the DIA’s Brand Ambassador program, giving student athletes the knowledge to better develop their personal brands.

“It certainly plants the seed and create a foundation for that path if they want to,” said Gary Hecht, Professional Education Pathways Associate Dean. “But certainly, the idea is to make sure that they can be able to discern and distinguish between opportunities that they would like and those they would not; and help navigate themselves through it as opposed to relying purely on others.”

Only U of I student athletes can enroll in the program. Gies plans to open the program to other schools in the near future.