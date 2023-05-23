CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign School District has several new administrators running its schools following appointments approved during Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

The Board of Education made 11 appointments, most notably principals for Centennial High School, Franklin STEAM Academy, Jefferson Middle School and Robeson Elementary School.

One month after Centennial Principal Scott Savage resigned, Sara Sanders was appointed to replace him. The school district said that Sanders has spent almost 20 years with the district at Franklin STEAM Academy, the last 10 of which were spent as the school’s principal. She will depart that position to become Centennial’s principal.

David Mast, Sanders’ Associate Principal at Franklin, was named as her successor. He and Sanders started at Franklin around the same time and spent the last 10 years in the top leadership positions.

The Board of Education also had vacancies to fill at Jefferson Middle School following the departures of Principal Jesse Guzman, Associate Principal Jessica Hines and Assistant Principal Melissa Kearns. The board filled the principal vacancy with Kyle Freeman, the four-year Associate Principal of Edison Middle School, but the district did not indicate that Hines and Kearns’ positions had been filled during Monday’s meeting.

The board also named Jennifer Tee as the principal of Robeson Elementary School. Tee, the district said, has spent 27 years in various roles in the district and currently serves as the Assistant Principal at Kenwood Elementary School.

The Board of Education made several other appointments, which are listed below: