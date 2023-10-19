DECATUR, Ill. – Millikin University’s College of Professional Studies is introducing a new Master of Science in Athletic Training program in fall 2024.

The program will prepare students for careers that span both sports and healthcare.

“Millikin’s Master of Science in Athletic Training program stands at the forefront of preparing aspiring athletic trainers for success in the dynamic world of sports medicine,” Dr. Barbara Broadbear, Director of the School of Exercise Science & Sport, said. “Our comprehensive graduate-level curriculum combines advanced coursework and hands-on clinical experience with cutting-edge research to equip students with the knowledge and skills to excel in athletic healthcare.”

MSAT students will get hands-on, real-world experience in several areas, including assisting collegiate teams. They can enter the program through two paths: the Athletic Training 3+2 program that combines undergraduate and graduate studies to earn a master’s degree in five years, or a Graduate-Level Entry option for those with a relevant bachelor’s degree.

“Our Performance Learning opportunities prepare students to become athletic trainers with the ability to provide critical care to athletes, enhancing athletic performance, and managing best care practices for physically active populations in a variety of settings,” Broadbear said.

The MSAT program will offer courses such as Applied Clinical Anatomy, General Medical Conditions in Athletes, Emergency Procedures in Athletic Training, Therapeutic Interventions, and Immersive Clinical Experiences. Graduates should be well-prepared for the Board of Certification examination through these learning experiences.

The program will utilize Millikin’s facilities at the Exercise Science and Sport Pavilion, providing students with an athletic training room, an exercise physiology lab with equipment for research, and rubberized gym flooring for strength and conditioning sessions as well as return-to-play assessments and training.