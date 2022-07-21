DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University announced on Thursday that it will be starting a new project soon to enhance and modernize the School of Nursing’s facilities and technology. The first phase of this project will include a simulation laboratory.

Construction of this lab is made possible by a federal grant of $2 million the university recently received. The lab will include features such as a obstetric and pediatric simulation lab, a health assessment lab, collaborative graduate learning space and debriefing rooms. The lab will be constructed in West Towne Square.

“Student experiences in these spaces can include high volume scenarios, but more importantly, low volume, high risk scenarios,” said Elizabeth Gephart, associate professor with the School of Nursing. “The facility will aid student learning and support BSN, MSN and DNP students within one integrated space.”

The first phase of the project will also include the development of student spaces and faculty offices in West Towne Square, providing a centralized location for the School of Nursing while promoting improved collaboration among students and faculty.

“Simulation labs and skills lab facilities are currently in converted science laboratory spaces that are limited in the number of students that can be served,” Gephart said.

The other two phases of the project will include additional offices in West Towne Square and the development of classrooms and offices on the second floor of Millikin Institute. These phases will cost another $2 million and the university is continuing fundraising efforts.

Construction on phase one is planned to begin this summer. More information about the project can be found on Millikin’s website.