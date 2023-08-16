URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Wednesday marked the first day of class for the Urbana School District, and they are rolling out something new going into the school year.

School food menus can now be viewed and downloaded through an app called “FD MealPlanner.” Nutrition facts and allergy information may also be accessed. To utilize this digital tool, users simply type in their school name and choose the type of menu they wish to see.

If the app is not available to download, users may visit the FD Meal Planner website instead.