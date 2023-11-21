FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Maroa-Forsyth School District has a new superintendent.

The school board announced Tuesday morning that the previous evening, it voted unanimously to hire Adam Ibbotson as superintendent. Ibbotson is currently the principal at Sherman Elementary School in the Williamsville-Sherman School District.

“I am extremely pleased, on behalf of the Board of Education, to welcome Adam Ibbotson and his family to our community and serve as our new superintendent,” said Board President Lindsey Wise. “The amount of school administrative leadership and educational experience our district will have certainly puts us in a great place going into the next academic year. I also want to thank our co-interim superintendents, Dr. Jeff Holmes and Leo Johnson for their service over the past year as our interim superintendents.”

Ibbotson has a 23-year teaching and education career that started in 2000 after his graduation from Eastern Illinois University. He’s worked in Central Illinois since 2005, teaching 8th grade U.S. history and high school chemistry, physical science and physics. He taught at Glenwood High School in Chatham for one year before taking a job with the Williamsville-Sherman School District in 2006.

Ibbotson transitioned to administrative roles within that district in 2015, serving as an education specialist, director of K-12 educational services and assistant principal at Williamsville Junior High School and Sherman Elementary School. He was promoted to principal at Sherman Elementary in 2019.

In addition to his duties as a teacher and administrator, Ibbotson has also served as a football and track coach and as a scholastic bowl sponsor.

Ibbotson’s first day as superintendent at Maroa-Forsyth will be July 1, 2024.