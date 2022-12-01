ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education is requiring all Illinois student identification cards to include suicide prevention hotline contact information starting Jan. 1.

ISBE Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala said several new education-related laws will go into effect at the start of 2023, including the new student ID card requirement.

Public Act 102-0416 in the Illinois General Assembly says “Each school district that serves pupils in any of grades 6-12 and that issues an identification card to pupils in any grades 6-12 shall provide contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (988), the Crisis Text Line, and either the Safe2Help Illinois helpline or a local suicide prevention hotline or both on the identification card.”

Also starting Jan. 1, middle and high school students will receive one excused absence per year to attend a civic event sponsored by a governmental entity or a nonprofit organization that is open to the public.

ISBE will also require districts to develop a plan to expand access to accelerated placement programs. Officials said that starting next school year, districts must automatically enroll high school students who meet or exceed standards into the next level course unless parents opt their students out.