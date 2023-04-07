SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — New data released by the College Board shows that Illinois is leading the nation in AP course participation and performance.

The data shows that between 2012 and 2022, the number of Illinois high school students taking AP exams rose 42%, compared to a 14% increase nationwide. In the same time frame, Illinois also had the largest increase of any state in the percentage of high school students scoring a 3 or higher on an AP exam. This achievement qualifies a student for free college credit at any public college and university in the state.

In 2022 alone, 55,000 out of 90,000 Illinois AP students took an exam. Of those taking an exam, over 36,000 scored 3 or higher.

The 90,000 Illinois AP students in 2022 is also a much higher number than it was a few years earlier. The data shows that Illinois saw a 30% increase in AP enrollment between 2018 and 2022.

“Illinois students work hard. These impressive results in both AP and dual credit prove that our students are not only choosing to academically challenge themselves, but that they are exceeding expectations,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. “Congratulations to the tens of thousands of Illinois students across the state who, while up against the setback of an unprecedented pandemic, are leading the pack, preparing for successful futures, and earning well-deserved national recognition for their achievements.”

Public and private high school students earned over 137,000 qualifying AP scores of 3 or higher, translating to an estimated 412,000 potential college credits. At $500 per credit, this would save Illinois families more than $205 million in tuition and fees.

“Broadening the invitation to AP courses has a powerful impact on students’ college plans and career ambitions,” said Trevor Packer, Senior Vice President, AP & Instruction. “Illinois’ success in preparing students for AP will have lasting benefits for students and their families.”