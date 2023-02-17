DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Dr. Rochelle Clark, Superintendent for Decatur Public Schools sent out a voice message to all school families, pleading for students to stop fighting and asking families for support.
Decatur has seen a recent rise in youth violence. Just last August, Police Chief Shane Brandel reported that more than a quarter of gun violence victims in the City of Decatur this year have been 17 or younger (11 out of 40).
Teenagers and children as young as 12 years old are ending up both in front of and behind the trigger, he said.
“We’ve arrested a 14-year-old for shooting, for like three of them,” he said. “That used to be unheard of.”
Decatur City Councilmember David Horn also requested that when community members “see something,” they “say something.”
“So the city of Decatur is reaching out to all of our citizens,” he said. “Decatur has all of the ingredients in place for a successful recipe to reduce gun violence, we just need to put all of those ingredients together.”
Improvement takes mentorship at school and at home, and a dedication from the city and local employers to provide activities and employment for teens, particularly in the summer, he said.
On Jan. 30, Valdimir Talley, Jr. joined the District as its new Safety and Security Administrator. Mr. Talley has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, most recently as Chief of Police for the Maywood Police Department, from which he retired in 2021.
“Mr. Talley brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to serve the students and staff of Decatur Public Schools,” said Dr. Rochelle Clark, DPS Superintendent. “We take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously. We are pleased to have Mr. Talley join the DPS leadership team and look forward to working proactively to ensure our schools are as secure as they can possibly be.”
Dr. Clark sent out the call to all parents on Thursday evening. Below is the text from the call in its entirety, along with the audio recording of the call.
Good evening DPS families, this is Dr. Rochelle Clark, Superintendent for Decatur Public Schools. I’m calling with a heavy heart this evening. I am concerned with the recent gross disruptive behaviors and the fighting in our schools, especially our middle and high schools. This is leading to more suspensions and, in our worst case, expulsions. Expulsions limit the opportunity our kids have for an education. In fact, no public school in Illinois is required to accept a student on expulsion for the duration they are expelled, because they are considered to be not in good standing. This can be up to two years. Suspensions take away from their education because they’re not in school to get the necessary information they need to accomplish their work. Families, suspensions and expulsions are not steps I want to take, but I will if it means keeping our students and staff safe. I need your support. Please help us help our kids. We need to work together if we want to ensure that our kids are able to come to school in a conducive learning environment and graduate to be productive citizens. Thank you for listening to me tonight, I hope we can work together to solve our problem as a DPS family. Again, thank you.Dr. Clark, Robocall to all families, Feb. 16