DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Dr. Rochelle Clark, Superintendent for Decatur Public Schools sent out a voice message to all school families, pleading for students to stop fighting and asking families for support.

Decatur has seen a recent rise in youth violence. Just last August, Police Chief Shane Brandel reported that more than a quarter of gun violence victims in the City of Decatur this year have been 17 or younger (11 out of 40).

Teenagers and children as young as 12 years old are ending up both in front of and behind the trigger, he said.

“We’ve arrested a 14-year-old for shooting, for like three of them,” he said. “That used to be unheard of.”

Decatur City Councilmember David Horn also requested that when community members “see something,” they “say something.”

“So the city of Decatur is reaching out to all of our citizens,” he said. “Decatur has all of the ingredients in place for a successful recipe to reduce gun violence, we just need to put all of those ingredients together.”

Improvement takes mentorship at school and at home, and a dedication from the city and local employers to provide activities and employment for teens, particularly in the summer, he said.

On Jan. 30, Valdimir Talley, Jr. joined the District as its new Safety and Security Administrator. Mr. Talley has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, most recently as Chief of Police for the Maywood Police Department, from which he retired in 2021.

“Mr. Talley brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to serve the students and staff of Decatur Public Schools,” said Dr. Rochelle Clark, DPS Superintendent. “We take the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously. We are pleased to have Mr. Talley join the DPS leadership team and look forward to working proactively to ensure our schools are as secure as they can possibly be.”

Dr. Clark sent out the call to all parents on Thursday evening. Below is the text from the call in its entirety, along with the audio recording of the call.