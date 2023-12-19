TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuscola School District paraprofessionals are taking a stand against what they call unfair labor practices, including the denial of a Christmas bonus.

They showed up — dressed in red — at Monday’s school board meeting. They’re demanding change in health insurance costs and the return of their yearly Christmas bonuses, which the district said wasn’t part of this year’s contract.

Union members said they started getting the Christmas bonus in 2017. They unionized in 2021, and that’s when they said the problems started.

And it’s only with paraprofessionals — people like teaching assistants and other support staff.

“The year we unionized, they took away the bonus,” said Katie Berlew, Tuscola Education Support Professional Association president. “The next year, they chose to give it to us. This year, they chose to take it away.”

Close to 20 paraprofessionals with the TESPA attended the school district board meeting in hopes of getting their voices heard.

“We will no longer be getting our Christmas bonus, which we had been getting,” Berlew said. “But the other support staff will be getting that bonus. But they chose not to give that to us.”

But shortly after the meeting began, the board went into a closed session, leaving the paraprofessionals to wait with their prepared speeches in hand.

“Honestly, I’m very hurt and just very disrespected right now in my job,” said TESPA member Rachel Haste. “Very disappointed.”

Most of these women said they work multiple jobs to supplement the pay they get from the district.

“We care about our students,” Berlew said. “Even after finding out that the school board decided to cut over $1,000 in benefits right before the holiday season.”

The holiday bonus cut and the changes they’re getting with healthcare are increasing their concern and growing their distrust in the district.

“We do not feel excited, loved or motivated to be at school,” Berlew said. “Most of all, we feel hurt that you are choosing to do this.”

In a statement, the district said that because they unionized, all compensation would be subject to bargaining, including bonuses, and reopening a contract is not in the best interest of the district. The full statement can be found further below in this article.

“We almost feel like we’re begging for something that we shouldn’t have to,” Berlew said.

Dee Emmons, the Illinois Education Association Director, said these paraprofessionals aren’t asking for anything extra. They’re simply asking for the status quo.

Union members said they will continue negotiating until they reach the deal they deserve.

Tuscola School District Statement