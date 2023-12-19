TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuscola School District paraprofessionals are taking a stand against what they call unfair labor practices, including the denial of a Christmas bonus.
They showed up — dressed in red — at Monday’s school board meeting. They’re demanding change in health insurance costs and the return of their yearly Christmas bonuses, which the district said wasn’t part of this year’s contract.
Union members said they started getting the Christmas bonus in 2017. They unionized in 2021, and that’s when they said the problems started.
And it’s only with paraprofessionals — people like teaching assistants and other support staff.
“The year we unionized, they took away the bonus,” said Katie Berlew, Tuscola Education Support Professional Association president. “The next year, they chose to give it to us. This year, they chose to take it away.”
Close to 20 paraprofessionals with the TESPA attended the school district board meeting in hopes of getting their voices heard.
“We will no longer be getting our Christmas bonus, which we had been getting,” Berlew said. “But the other support staff will be getting that bonus. But they chose not to give that to us.”
But shortly after the meeting began, the board went into a closed session, leaving the paraprofessionals to wait with their prepared speeches in hand.
“Honestly, I’m very hurt and just very disrespected right now in my job,” said TESPA member Rachel Haste. “Very disappointed.”
Most of these women said they work multiple jobs to supplement the pay they get from the district.
“We care about our students,” Berlew said. “Even after finding out that the school board decided to cut over $1,000 in benefits right before the holiday season.”
The holiday bonus cut and the changes they’re getting with healthcare are increasing their concern and growing their distrust in the district.
“We do not feel excited, loved or motivated to be at school,” Berlew said. “Most of all, we feel hurt that you are choosing to do this.”
In a statement, the district said that because they unionized, all compensation would be subject to bargaining, including bonuses, and reopening a contract is not in the best interest of the district. The full statement can be found further below in this article.
“We almost feel like we’re begging for something that we shouldn’t have to,” Berlew said.
Dee Emmons, the Illinois Education Association Director, said these paraprofessionals aren’t asking for anything extra. They’re simply asking for the status quo.
Union members said they will continue negotiating until they reach the deal they deserve.
Tuscola School District Statement
Thank you to the Tuscola Education Support Professional Association (TESPA) members who attended the meeting tonight. In order for fair negotiations to continue, the Board of Education and Superintendent are willing to continue the negotiation process and are still willing to negotiate privately. Our last email asking for dates to meet with the TESPA committee proves this commitment.
However, since TESPA has decided to utilize the media to negotiate the contract, we would like some facts to come to light from the school district’s perception. The article in The County Chronicle stated we rescinded the district contribution. When negotiating with the Teachers Association last year about insurance, it was stated that the board and superintendent understood that switching insurances in December and not preparing for a higher deductible could be hard for some employees. The board decided to contribute what all employees were paying for their own insurance in 2021-2022 through Egyptian Trust to each member’s insurance. It was also stated that this would be a one-year benefit, and then it would be bargained. The Board and Superintendent did not rescind the insurance benefit; we are simply bargaining.
TESPA fails to state to the public that the Teacher’s Association(TEA) agreed to have their premium paid for at 100% by the board for the next two years. The board and TEA voted on and signed this MOU in November. This is the same benefit we offered TESPA. This year, our insurance increased by 12%, costing our district $94,548. If it increases by 52% next year, as one area school’s insurance did, the board, not the employee, has to pick up the entire increase of the premium. Before this contract, the board never picked up the entire premium in the contract with TEA.
The insurance company we were with, Egyptian Trust, was a company that was not able to pay its bills. The Board of Education had to pay an extra payment or put that payment back on our employees while a member of the Egyptian Trust. The board and superintendent did not feel staying with a sinking ship was beneficial. The board also had to pay an additional payment to get off the sinking ship. We had a few months to get stable insurance. We found insurance through the Illinois Educators Risk Management Program. This allowed the district to look for lower premiums. As a district, we were looking at something cost-efficient so that our employees would not have to pay much toward or any toward their premiums.
TESPA states we can afford to pay the premium and more for TESPA members. We want to remind everyone that there are not only TESPA members but also TEA members and employees who are not part of a union. The administration and every employee, Union or non-union, receive the same benefits when comes to health insurance. If we were to pay the 95 employees who take the insurance above the 100% premium, that would cost the taxpayers of Tuscola an additional $84,736 for 12 months.
This would be on top of the insurance increase of $94,548. If you continue to do this year after year, you eventually can’t afford to pay 100% of the premium for employees.
Especially when Matt Seaton, the Illinois State Board of Education’s chief financial officer, states to school districts, “As we think about our budget for the next several years, I think we’re going to be thinking in terms of a conservative budget.” I am the only board member who was on the board when we had four days of cash on hand. do not want to see us return to four days of cash on hand.
As far as bonuses are concerned, because the paraprofessionals formed TESPA, all compensation, including bonuses, are mandatory subjects of bargaining – the board couldn’t unilaterally give a bonus to TESPA without bargaining. During the negotiations, TESPA did not introduce any language that mentioned anything about a bonus structure. The Superintendent reminded the TESPA members that a bonus would not be given because it was not part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. TESPA then reached out and wanted to bargain. Tuscola CUSD # 301 does not feel that opening a contract up, once agreed upon, is in the best interest of the district or its taxpayers. This is a precedent that was evident in 2019 when the TEA wanted to open the contract up to bargain a retirement incentive. The Board and Superintendent declined to open the contract up until the next negotiations.
The Board of Education and its Administration appreciate TESPA and its members. We wanted to make sure all facts were in the open for the public, and hopefully, The County Chronicle would publish since they did not call and ask for the District’s perspective before writing today’s article. We look forward to continuing our insurance talks with TESPA.”Tuscola School District