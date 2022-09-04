CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University is asking its community for input regarding its search for a new president.

Current president Dr. David Glassman announced 10 months ago his intention to retire at the end of June 2023. Since then, EIU selected Greenwood/Asher as its search firm for assistance in selecting EIU’s next president.

Greenwood/Asher will be on the EIU campus on Thursday and Friday to conduct stakeholder forums for students, staff, faculty and local community members. These forums are designed to inform EIU’s presidential search process and give the community a chance to discuss the search.

The university said the following questions may be asked to attendees of these forums:

What do you think the new President must accomplish in the next three to five years?

What are the most significant opportunities and challenges the next President must address within the first two years?

What professional experiences must the next President have to be a good match with the needs of the University at this time?

What personal characteristics do you think the new President needs to have?

What are your EIU points of pride?

The forums will take place at the following times and in the following locations:

People who would like to participate in the forums, but who cannot attend them in-person, can attend via the provided Zoom links.