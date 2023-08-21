CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Funding from a youth literacy grant will allow some Central Illinois classrooms to get a much-needed upgrade this school year.

Nearly $70,000 have been granted to schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations around the state, thanks to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. Funds will allow recipients to buy more books, technology, equipment and materials for K-12 students. With these contributions, the foundation hopes to positively impact more than 6,800 individuals across Illinois.

Some Central Illinois schools received grants ranging from $1,000 to $4,000. The recipients include the Arcola School District, Douglas Elementary School, Hoopeston Area Schools, Paris Union School District 95 and St. Agnes Catholic School in Springfield. Grant amounts and more Illinois winners can be found on the list below.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation looks for organizations that are within 15 miles of a Dollar General store or distribution center. Their youth literacy grant aims to support students that are below grade-level or struggle with reading. Starting in January 2024, eligible schools, nonprofit organizations, or public libraries may apply for a 2024 literacy grant here.