DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Essential Skills program at Hope Academy in Decatur is moving to half-days.

Beginning Oct. 24, students will either attend for a morning session from 8:15 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. or an afternoon session from 12:05 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The Decatur School District said splitting into two sessions will help the needs of students.

The change is due to staffing shortages, the school district said. There are currently nine open positions. They say the shortage doesn’t allow for the needed staff-to-student ratio.

Any questions can be answered by the Macon-Piatt Special Education District office at 217-362-3055.