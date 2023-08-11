DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 300 Decatur teaching assistants are asking for a mediator to be present when bargaining with the school district.

The school board and the TAs’ union have been negotiating a new contract since April. The previous one expired in June, and the two parties have yet to come to an agreement.

Union members are asking for a raise, the right to enroll their own children at their workplace and a year-round pay schedule. Right now, they don’t get a paycheck during the summer.

Talks will resume when a mediator is assigned.