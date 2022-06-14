DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education has ratified a new, four-year contract agreement with the Decatur Education Association, the union that represents DPS teachers.

The new agreement was ratified unanimously at the Board’s meeting Tuesday night.

“We are very pleased to have a new teacher contract in place well ahead of the start of a new school year,” said Dr. Rochelle Clark, Superintendent of Decatur Public Schools. “The negotiation process went very smoothly, and we’re pleased that we could collaborate on so many issues that are important to both our teachers and for the future of our district.”

The new agreement will take effect on July 1 and continue through June 20, 2026.