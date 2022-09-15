DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools board has deterimed a location for its new STEM school and approved a contract with BLDD Architects to design it.

The new American Dreamer STEM Academy will be at the site of the former Oak Grove School. The building is budgeted to cost $37 million, paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.

BLDD will be paid $2.2 million for its design work. Its architects will get the construction bids for the project and the firm will represent the district during construction.