DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Students in Decatur could be getting a new school soon thanks to federal pandemic relief funds.

Decatur Public Schools is looking to replace the dual-campus facilities of Dennis Lab School, which are the oldest buildings in the district. However, taxpayers will not be affected by this thanks to a waiver from the Illinois General Assembly.

State statue currently allows school districts the authority to build without a referendum if 50 percent or more of the project’s funding comes from a sales tax. However, DPS petitioned the General Assembly to apply this same concept to more than $76 million the district received from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund. The General Assembly granted that request in April.

The district has considered several locations for the new school and is currently considering a portion of Lincoln Park. No final decision has been made yet and the district promised to keep families and the community updated.